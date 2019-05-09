Truck falls onto highway from 195/295 overpass in Mercer County

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A truck that crashed over the edge of an overpass between interstates 195 and 295 caused minor injuries Thursday afternoon.

The box truck remained hanging by the hood of its cab. The truck appears to have fallen between the two decks of 195 onto a ramp that's part of the interstate cloverleaf.

The crash also involved a GMC Envoy and a Mini Cooper but State Police on Thursday afternoon did not release details about the cause of the crash, which was reported about 2:28 p.m.

Police said there were no serious injuries.

Several tow trucks were trying to dislodge the truck.

The truck had the name of a janitorial company called Imperial Dade, which has offices in Jersey City and Bordentown.

Erin Vogt contributed to this report.

