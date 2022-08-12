Serious chance that Trump picks NJ lawmaker to be new running mate

Could the relationship between New Jersey U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew and former President Donald Trump get closer?

It was Trump who convinced the 2nd Congressional District lawmaker to switch parties in 2019 from Democrat to Republican and then held a rally for him in Wildwood in January 2020. And it was Trump who brought up his name Wednesday as a possible running mate should he make another White House run in 2024.

During a fundraiser at his Bedminster golf club, Trump called a ticket with Van Drew “a really good idea," according to a New Jersey Globe report.

Van Drew, meanwnile, would consider an offer from Trump.

"I would never rule out anything out in life, but right now I am 100% focused on Congress and winning re-election in November," Van Drew said in a statement to New Jersey 101.5. "Republicans must take back the House this fall if we're going to stop President Biden and this radical Democrat majority from destroying the America we know and love."

President Donald Trump meets with Rep. Jeff Van Drew in the Oval Office 12/2019 President Donald Trump meets with Rep. Jeff Van Drew in the Oval Office 12/2019 (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci) loading...

Does Trump really mean it?

Micah Rasmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University, thinks Trump is serious.

"I think it's very clear that what Donald Trump and his supporters value above everything else is loyalty. The thing that no one can dispute is that there are very few people who have demonstrated loyalty to Donald Trump than Jeff Van Drew so I take it seriously," Rasmussen told New Jersey 101.5. "I believe he meant it seriously and with great affection."

Affection and loyalty are what will drive Trump's decision instead of the usual factors like name recognition and where the nominee comes from.

"I think it's going to be who he thinks has been most loyal to him," Rasmussen said.

Trump has not made a decision about a 2024 campaign but has made comments that indicate he is leaning towards a run.

Button welcomes President Trump to Wildwood Button welcomes President Trump to Wildwood (Bud McCormick) loading...

Displays of loyalty by Van Drew

Van Drew in October told CNN he would no longer acknowledge the legitimacy of Joe Biden's presidency.

"I am not going to make that determination," Van Drew told CNN when asked if he believed Biden was the duly elected president. "I do think that we need to make sure that our election system works right."

He also supported a presidential run by Trump in 2024.

The former dentist has had mixed statements on the Capital insurrection of January 6, 2021.

Van Drew issued a written statement calling the violence “unacceptable, un-American, and disrespectful of democracy." He said that people who overran the Capitol had broken the rule of law “by harming police officers, being violent, and breaking into a Federal building.”

Later he held Trump blameless for the insurrection and told CNN, "I think people are responsible for their own actions."

He voted twice against impeaching Trump, calling the second impeachment a waste of money and time.

Van Drew also voted against the certification of the 2020 presidential election results on Jan. 6, 2020.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

