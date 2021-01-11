Following deadly riot, Van Drew calls impeachment waste of time

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew has confirmed that he opposes impeachment of President Donald Trump, while also saying that President-elect Joe Biden should oppose it, too, calling the process a “waste of money” and time.

"It's unbelievable, and I'm calling on the president-elect, Joe Biden, to say, 'Enough, let's try to come together,'" Van Drew said on Fox News’ "Sunday Morning Futures."

A single article of impeachment was introduced against Trump on Monday for incitement of insurrection. The four-page document says that the president incited the deadly riot at the Capitol on Wednesday, which left several people dead, including a Capitol Police officer who was beaten by the rioters.

Officer Brian Sicknick, a former New Jersey National Guardsman, later died of his injuries.

Among the article's co-sponsors are all 10 Democratic congressional members from New Jersey, who each has voiced support for Trump's removal from office following the deadly violence on Wednesday.

Van Drew previously issued a written statement calling the violent riot of people carrying Trump flags and other campaign-style clothing “unacceptable, un-American, and disrespectful of democracy."

The Republican, who switched political parties in late 2019, also said that people who overran the Capitol had broken the rule of law “by harming police officers, being violent, and breaking into a Federal building.”

U.S. Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I, shared the article of impeachment on Twitter, adding that "I can report that we now have the votes to impeach."

"This is going to be difficult, because the philosophy of the new Democrats is, is very, very pro-left and very progressive, but still there's some things and some areas I know that we can work together. The way to do that is not to call for another impeachment, the waste of money the waste of time, the division that it will cause in the United States of America," Van Drew said, in the same Sunday interview for Fox News. "Tens of millions of people still did vote and still do support Donald Trump."

Van Drew still voted against certifying the election results hours after the deadly violence had ended.

"It's two different things. I know some people might not agree with me on the certification process," he said in an Associated Press interview late Wednesday.

Aside from congressional representatives, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and former Republican Gov. Christine Todd Whitman each have voiced support for removal of Trump from office.

"This was stoked by the President of the United States, which makes it even more appalling; He's at fault, he ought to resign," former Gov. Thomas Kean, also a Republican, said to News 12 in a TV interview that aired on Friday.

Former Gov. Chris Christie, also longtime Trump advisor, on Sunday said he supports impeachment of Trump for inciting the deadly insurrection at the Capitol.

Days after the riot forced congressional delegates to huddle in protective isolation, U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J. 12th District, announced on Monday that she has received a positive rapid antigen test result for COVID-19.

She said that she believes she was exposed to novel coronavirus while huddled with other congressional members during the Wednesday riot.

"As reported by multiple news outlets, a number of members within the space ignored instructions to wear masks," according to Watson Coleman, a 75-year-old cancer survivor who did already receive a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Watson Coleman was isolating while waiting for results of PCR testing as a recommended follow up to rapid test results. She then reported that her doctor had recommended she check into a hospital to receive monoclonal antibody treatment.

“While I am experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, I remain in good spirits and will continue to work on behalf of my constituents,” Watson Coleman said in a written statement about her likely COVID-19 diagnosis.

U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. shared his support for Watson Coleman shortly after she shared her likely diagnosis.

"Republicans who refused to wear masks and endangered our colleagues are despicable," he said. "I’d tell them to feel shame if they were capable of it."

COVID-19 vaccine doses have been made available to members of Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court and executive branch agencies for the purposes of continuity of government operations.