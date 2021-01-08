NJ congressional Dems back effort to remove ‘unhinged president’

If House Speaker Nancy Pelosi follows through on her threat to remove President Donald Trump from office less than two weeks from the end of his term, she'll have the support of most of the Democrats in the New Jersey congressional delegation.

Pelosi was meeting with the House Democratic caucus Friday to consider impeachment proceedings against the president for a second time. She and Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer have also called on Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to to force Trump from office — though the urgency of that discussion among Cabinet members and staff had diminished Thursday.

Pelosi declared that “the president of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America.” She called him “a very dangerous person who should not continue in office. This is urgent, an emergency of the highest magnitude.”

Pelosi said Friday in a statement to colleagues that she had spoken to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff about preventing Trump from initiating military actions or a nuclear strike.

“The situation of this unhinged President could not be more dangerous, and we must do everything that we can to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy,” she wrote.

Dozens of people marched in front of the Englewood War Memorial on Thursday calling for Trump's impeachment and holding signs including one that read “impeach the lunatic," according to a report by NorthJersey.com.

Organizers Bob Guild and Ann Sparanese wrote on his Facebook page that “it is not enough to watch TV and lament what happened (Wednesday).”

All 10 House Democrats from New Jersey have issued statements following Wednesday's protest at the Capitol that left five people dead, including Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, a native of South River, that Trump should be forced from office. Both the 25th Amendment and impeachment, however, have procedures which would likely take longer than the time Trump has left in office.

U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., has not issued a statement about removing Trump from office.

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., announced his support Thursday afternoon for “Donald Trump has shown he is a direct threat to the safety and security of Americans and the integrity of our democracy. The Vice President & Cabinet should immediately invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the President from office.”

“Trump incited a violent insurrection against our own government. Congress should be prepared to impeach & remove the President if the Vice President and Cabinet fail to adhere to their constitutional duty. We must protect our national security,” Booker also said.

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer on his Twitter account said, "Now, more than ever, we need our nation to heal. In only thirteen days, with a new Administration, we will have that opportunity. But, we cannot ignore the actions of President Trump to obstruct our democracy, encourage violence, and threaten our security. That is why he should be removed from office by whatever legal means possible. There must be accountability for one branch of government encouraging an attack on another, all in the name of undermining an election."

U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J. 3rd District, on Thursday night said on Twitter, "It’s late, but every day Donald Trump holds the office of President is a day our democracy is at grave risk. We need to make a stand, and make it clear that the actions we saw yesterday will never be acceptable."

“I'm joining Representatives Cicilline, Lieu, and Raskin on this straightforward impeachment resolution. The president encouraged a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol to prevent Congress from doing its job,” U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J. 7th District, said in a statement posted to his Twitter account on Thursday. He added that the unprecedented incident in American history “must never be repeated.”

“President Trump should resign in disgrace following yesterday's terrible events. I take my oath to our nation seriously and I support using our Constitutional rights to remove Trump from office as soon as possible,” U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross,D-N.J. 1st District, said on his Twitter account.

U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J. 6th District, said on his Twitter account that any legal means necessary should be used to remove Trump from office.

“President Trump has proven that he’s willing to incite violence and endanger our country’s democracy," he said. "He poses a clear and imminent threat to our country. For the safety of all Americans, he should be removed as quickly as possible through any legal means necessary.”

U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J. 9th District, on his Twitter account said that Trump should be removed from office before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Pascrell has separately called for Trump to be prosecuted for “incitement to violence which is a treasonous felony,” and also supports action against “any House members who have tried to overturn the election and install a dictatorship have violated the Constitution and should not sit in Congress.”

U.S. Rep. Donald Payne Jr.,D-N.J. 10th District, on Wednesday night announced his support on Twitter for removing Trump from office.

“After today's events, I support efforts to remove Trump from office immediately. Then we need to expel all officials who supported this attempted coup. They serve the Constitution and should be accountable for today's national tragedy. NO ONE is above the law in America!”

U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J. 11th District, tweeted: "we cannot tolerate a president who fomented an armed insurrection and actively thwarts the peaceful transfer of power in the United States of America. The president is unable to discharge his powers and duties and must be removed from office."

U.S. Rep. Albio Sires, D-N.J. 8th District, said Thursday night on his Twitter account he had signed on to a resolution, “bringing Articles of Impeachment against the President for his role in yesterday’s failed insurrection. He must be held accountable and removed from office.”

Sires also signed a resolution calling for the expulsion of Republican members of Congress who “incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election.”

U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J. 12th District, on her Twitter account said she co-sponsored a resolution to impeach Trump. “Donald Trump is a clear and immediate danger to our democracy. Impeach him!”

On Friday, Kim, Malinlowski and Sires signed a House Foreign Affairs Committee letter to Pelosi calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked.

The state's two Republicans oppose efforts to remove the GOP president.

U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J 4th District, told New Jersey 101.5 on Wednesday night he did not support invoking the 25th Amendment against Trump.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. 2nd District, who objected to certifying the Electoral College vote, has not issued a statement about Trump's removal. His office did not immediately respond to a message on Friday afternoon.

