Sephora still expanding all across NJ

I’ve been waiting with bated breath for Sephora to open at my Kohl’s in Ocean Township. Although there are already 26 Kohl’s Sephora stores, mine hasn’t arrived yet! I can’t wait.

I have such a love/hate relationship when it comes to buying makeup. While I always spend way too much time inside Sephora, the act of getting there is quite annoying.

I usually have to drive at least 20 minutes to a mall if I am in need of a product that Sephora carries, as I prefer to test it out in-store rather than order online.

Lucky for us New Jerseyans, the mini Sephoras inside Kohl’s are our happy medium.

Recently, mini Sephora shops have been appearing inside so many Kohl's stores and will eventually reach every Kohl’s in NJ, and in the nation.

This partnership began to roll out about a year ago and has given more people the opportunity to shop higher-end and popular makeup products.

New Jersey was one of the first states to see Sephora’s appearing inside Kohl’s. About 2,500 square feet of space are occupied by the mini Sephoras in Kohl’s, and have replaced any other form of makeup sales in the store.​​

The best part is that all in-stock products can be viewed online, so you can see whether or not something is in stock and grab it without the hecticness of a mall at any time.

While many of us are lucky enough to be familiar with the Sephora experience, this expansion has given many communities that did not have access to Sephora the ability to check it out.

In doing so, this has expanded the Sephora clientele and created more of a relationship with the brand and consumers from smaller areas.

Now all I need is one near me!

