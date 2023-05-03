Senior Assassin Warning – NJ Top News for Wednesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

⬛ Holmdel police ask students to stop playing Senior Assassin

Holmdel police were called to a house when a team playing Senior Assassin was lurking around a yard with water guns but were at the wrong house.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ 'More should have been done' - Stunning admission from NJ school

The Lawrence School admits several tragic failures leading up to the suicide of a 17-year-old student

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ NJ cuts aid: Bus service to be cut for 3,000 high schoolers

The elimination of non-required bus service for students who live less than 2.5 miles from school would save $3.5 million, as the district faced $6 million in lost state aid.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ New Jersey driver run over by her own car gets ticket

A 61-year-old Hackettstown woman accidentally ran herself over with her own car on Monday and got a ticket after being taken to the hospital.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Are you 'ALICE'? Report says 1.3M NJ families can't afford basics

For every New Jersey household that's in poverty, there's another or two that earn too much to qualify for most assistance programs but not enough to afford the basics of living, according to a report from United Way of Northern New Jersey.

Click HERE to read more.

