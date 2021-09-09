Forbes has released its annual list of the top colleges in the country, and 15 New Jersey schools are on the list.

Not surprisingly, the top New Jersey school is Princeton University which ranked third overall (behind #1 University of California, Berkeley and #2 Yale), but other schools from the Garden State made the cut as well:

158. Stevens Institute of Technology

174. The College of New Jersey

189. The New Jersey Institute of Technology

212. Rutgers University

215. Seton Hall University

223. Ramapo College

277. Montclair State University

293. Drew University

352. Rowan University

374. Fairleigh Dickinson University

394. Monmouth University

452. Stockton University

531. St. Peter’s University

538. New Jersey City University

For this year’s list (there was no 2020 list due to the pandemic), Forbes put an emphasis on how accessible the schools were to low income students; traditional metrics like return on investment were also used.

They also factored in how much aid the average student gets, the average debt each student carries, and an early career average salary. Graduation rate, retention rate, and academic success were all give weighted values in the compilation.

Princeton, for example, averages $52,188 in grant aid per student; each student graduates with about $3,888 in student debt and can expect an early career average salary of about $150,000. A Rutgers student, on the other hand, gets an average of almost $15,000 in aid, graduating with $8,483 in debt, and earning an early career salary of $115,200.

A public school was ranked number one for the first time in the 15 year history of Forbes’ rankings and six public institutions were in the top 25.

For the complete list, go here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

NJ words that should be added to the dictionary 13 words submitted by Steve Trevelise's followers for inclusion in the Dictionary — because somebody's got to explain New Jersey to the rest of the country.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.