See what early voting looks like in New Jersey….BUSY

We made it a family trip on Tuesday night to cast our vote in South Jersey. Voting took place at a venue different from the one we are used to.

We usually vote on election day (how 2016!) at our local elementary school.

However, this year, we wanted to make sure that we got it done early just in case something comes up next Tuesday, November 5th.

With all of the people voting early, maybe the polls will be empty next Tuesday.

From what we've heard on the air when we've brought it up on our show this week, many of the polling places have seen a good, steady turnout.

So far, the state is breaking records this year with early voting.

Early voting runs through this Sunday, November 3rd, and of course, you can still kick it old school and vote next Tuesday, November 5th.

It took about 40 minutes to get inside the building in Evesham, Burlington County, on Tuesday night. Once inside, the poll workers were very efficient and extremely helpful.

