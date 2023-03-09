See inside incredibly stunning new restaurant in Central Jersey

Many people in New Jersey have memories of Mastoris Diner in Bordentown. It was a family tradition for generations and a landmark off Route 130.

Well, there's a new place in the old spot and it is nothing short of spectacular. Whether you remember what the old place looks like or it's your first-time visiting LUCCA, you will be blown away.

Its official name is Ristorante Lucca & Piano Lounge.

You will not find anything quite like this anywhere in New Jersey. From the decor to the service, and the food to the ambiance this place is uniquely spectacular.

From the moment you walk in, you know you are in a very special place and are in for a dining experience you will not soon forget. The staff is friendly and extremely attentive. Although it's an upscale dining experience, there's nothing stuffy about it.

The prices reflect the kind of quality you can expect in service, food quality and unmatched ambiance. From the entrance to the wine cellar to the dining rooms, private party rooms to the stunning piano lounge, you can't help but be impressed.

They're kicking it old school by having a dress code offering a world-class dining experience. Whether for a special occasion or you want to make your dinner out a special occasion you MUST try Ristorante Lucca & Piano Lounge! Last week some of us from the station decided to check it out.

Incredibly stunning new restaurant in Central Jersey

