See humongous 50-foot Christmas tree without leaving NJ

"Christmas tree, Oh Christmas tree....."

We are less than one week away from Thanksgiving so I think the holiday talk can officially begin.

And thank goodness because there is tons to do and see in New Jersey this holiday season.

Usually, a lot of Garden State residents take a trip into New York City to see the massive Christmas tree displayed in Times Square.

It is fun but beyond crowded.

What if I told you there is a massive 50-foot Christmas tree on display here in New Jersey?

According to NJ.com, there is and it is just a short drive from the Jersey Shore.

A Christmas tree was put up outside of the Showboat on the Atlantic City boardwalk.

The goal is to make Atlantic City more suitable for families and I think this new festive tree will do the job.

It took an army and three hours to get this massive tree up.

"We've never had a tree, especially a 50-foot tree on the boardwalk before," said Bart Blatstein, CEO of Tower Investments & owner of Showboat Atlantic City according to NJ.com. "I'll do a five-foot topper on top, it's a big star, and we'll string 10,400 lights on it. You will be able to be in a boat 10 miles offshore and see how bright this thing is going to be."

The Showboat AC's Holiday Extravaganza will kick off with a tree lighting ceremony on Tuesday, November 29th at 6:00 PM. There will be live music, entertainment, games, rides and giveaways from Santa after.

Holiday festivities will continue on the Atlantic City Boardwalk every Saturday and Sunday through December 24th.

You can see photos of this massive tree being put into place here.

And remember, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is by singing loud for all to hear.

And while we are on the topic of Christmas:

