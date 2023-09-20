See Hear Now — How would you make it better?

🎸 70,000 attended the Sea Hear Now music festival in Asbury Park

🎸 Many complained about overcrowding and poor sound

🎸Asbury Park wants to hear all complaints to make the festival better next year

If you attended the See Hear Now music festival in Asbury Park last weekend, city officials want to hear from you.

Attendance at New Jersey's largest music festival was sold out with about 35,000 fans per day packed onto the sand. The even featured dozens of bands performing on three stages over a two-day period.

Facebook/Sea Hear Now Festival 2023 Facebook/Sea Hear Now Festival 2023 loading...

While local officials say the festival was a success, there were a number of complaints on social media.

Deputy Asbury Park Mayor Amy Quinn says she wants to hear it all. The good and the bad, so the city can make improvements to next year's festival.

The biggest complaints seemed to be about overcrowding and a poor sound system that left many concert goers unable to hear the music away from the stage.

Facebook/Sea Hear Now Festival 2023 Facebook/Sea Hear Now Festival 2023 loading...

When the Beach Boys and Weezer took the main stage on Sunday night, the sound system kept cutting out. Fans were chanting "turn it up!" between songs.

The number of fans in attendance was about the same as the previous year, but officials say it may have felt more crowded because the beaches were a bit more narrow due to preparation for Hurricane Lee.

Facebook/Sea Hear Now Festival 2023 @brittanynofomo | Brittany NO FOMO Facebook/Sea Hear Now Festival 2023

@brittanynofomo | Brittany NO FOMO loading...

Some attendees said on social media the crowd was so tightly packed, emergency services couldn't get through if there was a problem. Getting into and leaving the venue also caused complaints.

Quinn says the city is always looking to improve the festival and told NJ.com, "If people have problems, let us know and we’ll work on it for next year."

An official review and audit is being conducted of the See Hear Now festival and will be released to the public in about a month.

Facebook/Sea Hear Now Festival 2023 Charles Reagan Facebook/Sea Hear Now Festival 2023

Charles Reagan loading...

If you have any feedback to offer, Quinn says you should email her directly at: amy.quinn@cityofasburypark.com

