Rise of the machines? AI just invented a beer at an NJ brewery

If you’re turned off by the whole Artificial Intelligence business, or least skeptical of it, so was Chris Vaughn.

Vaughn has one of the coolest jobs in Jersey. He’s the head brewer at Asbury Park Brewery. This story starts innocently enough with a new computer.

As told by NJ.com, Chris, who’s a busy guy, kept seeing all these random come-on offers popping up on the new computer like virus protection programs, this program, that program.

One was for AI, something he never gave much thought to. Until one day when he was a bit less busy.

“This AI program just kept coming up,” Vaughn said. “So one day, I had a little bit of extra time on my hands. I was like, ‘let’s see what this thing can do.’”

Just for fun he asked AI to create the best hazy IPA it could.

“It was like instantaneous,” Vaughn explained, saying it took only seconds. “It had a recipe. I was looking at, and I was like, ‘wow, this is pretty impressive.’”

Intrigued, he sat and thought about it. His years of experience and finely honed gut instinct made him tweak it with a few tiny changes and adjustments for alcohol by volume, but it was extremely close to the AI-generated recipe.

Then he made it. The result is an IPA that is a visually arresting cloudy orange and has both a citrusy and piney taste. It was a hit.

What to name it? AI-IPA, what else? It’s now available at Asbury Park Brewery.

This by the way is the same popular place where Jon Stewart recently played drums with his band Church and State in their first public show.

As far as using Artificial Intelligence in the future for more recipes Chris Vaughn is all about it.

If you want to taste the future, it’s waiting for you at 614 Cookman Avenue in Asbury Park.

