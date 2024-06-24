New rooftop bar/restaurant opens in Asbury Park

From what I hear it’s been worth the wait.

The friendly staff who answered my call Saturday morning confirm that yes indeed a new rooftop bar and restaurant is now open for business in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

It’s called AP Rooftop and it’s said to have spectacular views of the ocean.

It sits atop owner Tim McLoone’s Iron Whale with seating for more than 200 and a spectacular 270-degree view of the Atlantic.

(AP Rooftop via Instagram) (AP Rooftop via Instagram) loading...

The owner is the same McLoone who owns everything else in the McLoone universe like McLoone’s Pier House in Long Branch, The Rum Runner in Sea Bright, CJ McLoone’s in Tinton Falls, etc..

This rooftop gem is his 10th place. And he loves that it’s in Asbury Park.

”I always say to people the real attraction of Asbury Park is, if you look at that boardwalk there’s no demographic. It’s all ages, all ethnicities and everything,” McLoone told NJ.com.

They did a soft launch on Thursday and Friday just for hospitality industry workers. Folks had to show their pay stubs or ABC card to get in.

Now they’re open for everybody. You might want to make reservations though since there’s been a lot of talk about this place.

Asbury Park Boardwalk (Google Maps) Asbury Park Boardwalk (Google Maps) loading...

Their Instagram describes them as being “on top of the 5th Avenue pavilion in Asbury Park” with a “sophisticated look with a comfortable vibe including two fireplaces & a lounge area.”

Tim McLoone says AP Rooftop’s menu will have a Mediterranean/Italian feel and handhelds, pizza, seafood and cocktails.

AP Rooftop is adjacent to the Arthur Prior bandshell which will operate seasonally.

In a city that’s reinvented itself and seems to have everything, this might just be something the Dark City didn’t know it needed. You’ll want to check out this place.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

