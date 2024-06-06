Monmouth County authorities believe they finally have answers related to a deadly shooting that occurred nearly a year ago.

A young man and a minor have been charged in connection with a July 2023 shooting in Asbury Park that left one man dead and injured two others.

Michael Sally, 19, of Long Branch, is charged with several offenses, including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, gang criminality and aggravated assault.

The juvenile, whose identity is not being shared due to his age, had complaints filed against him that correspond with Sally's charges, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said.

Police were dispatched to Asbury Park Gardens, an apartment complex, at around 10:30 p.m. on July 3 for a report of a shooting, according to officials. When they arrived, officers found three men suffering from injuries, the prosecutor's office said.

The three victims were transported to a hospital for care; two were treated and released.

Lativity Lyons, 21, of Asbury Park, did not survive and was pronounced dead by 11 p.m.

According to police, neither Lyons nor the injured men were the target of the shooting. The intended target, who was with the victims at the time of the shooting, was uninjured.

Sally was located by authorities on Wednesday in Long Branch. The juvenile was already in custody for an unrelated complaint.

If the juvenile is tried as an adult and convicted of murder, he'd be entitled to a parole review after serving 20 years in prison, the prosecutor's office said.

Anyone with information related to this case is being asked to contact MCPO Detective Brian Migliorisi at 800-533-7443, or Asbury Park Police Detective Robert Champouillon at 732-774-1300.

