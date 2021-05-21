See Dennis & Judi’s show live from the Steel Pier in Atlantic City

Every summer my husband and I take a weeklong trip to Atlantic City. In the past, people thought we were crazy. But now we have people who have jumped on the AC bandwagon with us and say it feels like they are away at a stylish resort in the Caribbean.

Why? Because Atlantic City has more to offer than any Caribbean destination with its gorgeous beach bars and luxurious oceanfront hotels.

For families and couples alike, Atlantic City is the ultimate destination. And if you’ve never been to its amazing Steel Pier, you don’t know what you’re missing. The Steel Pier’s fun amusements, rides and food, observation wheel and peerless ocean views are what make it the crown jewel of the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

And that’s why this Memorial Day Weekend, we are so thrilled to kick off the summer with our traditional live broadcast from the Steel Pier in Atlantic City. We’ll do our show live in front of the Steel Pier, right on the Boardwalk from 10am to 2pm next Friday, May 28th.

Not only do we get to do our show live in an amazing location, the legendary Steel Pier, but we get to meet the locals and tourists who all feel the same way about Atlantic City as we do: They love it!

What makes this even more special is that Dennis and I rarely get to broadcast out and about anymore. But the Dennis & Judi Memorial Day Atlantic City Steel Pier live show is a tradition. And it wouldn’t be (almost) summer without it! So please come out and hang out with us on the beautiful North Beach section of the Atlantic City Boardwalk. We’d love to meet you, hang out for a few and take a selfie if you’d like. What a great way to kick off the summer at the jewel of the Jersey Shore. We really hope to see you there!

Atlantic City has so many ups and downs, but we always had faith that it would end up where it is right now: the glittery, shining star of the Jersey shore.

