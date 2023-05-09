3 beaches in NJ said to be among the ‘best secret’ spots in U.S.

They're not so "secret" anymore.

Family Destinations Guide surveyed thousands of families across the United States to determine the best hidden beaches — ones that typically don't draw crowds and aren't overdeveloped.

And the Garden State earned three spots on their list of the 100 Best Secret Beaches in the U.S., including No. 5 overall.

Beaches in Hawaii and Florida dominated the top 10.

No. 85 Gunnison Beach (Sandy Hook)

From the beach rankings:

"Gunnison Beach is a stunning and secluded natural haven for beach lovers. Located on the Sandy Hook peninsula, this beach features clear, turquoise water, soft sand, and picturesque dunes. As a part of the Gateway National Recreation Area, visitors can enjoy hiking trails, wildlife viewing, and fishing in addition to beach activities. Whether you are looking to soak up the sun, take a refreshing swim, or just relax in nature, Gunnison Beach is the perfect destination for those seeking beauty and seclusion."

The website fails to mention that Gunnison is a clothing-optional beach, New Jersey's only nude beach.

You'll have to pay for parking during the summer months.

No. 49 Pearl Beach (Cape May)

From the rankings:

"Pearl Beach is a hidden gem known for its natural beauty and secluded atmosphere. This small beach is surrounded by lush vegetation and scenic views of the ocean, creating a peaceful and serene environment for visitors. The beach is also relatively undeveloped, with no boardwalks or commercial establishments, providing a pure and unspoiled beach experience. The calm waters and gentle waves make it an ideal spot for swimming, sunbathing, and relaxing."

USA Today named this beach as one of the least crowded along the Jersey Shore.

No. 5 Sedge Island

From the rankings:

"The island is located in Barnegat Bay, and its pristine beaches, tranquil waters, and salt marshes provide a haven for wildlife and nature enthusiasts. Access to the island is limited to guided tours, which help to preserve its unspoiled environment and maintain its peaceful atmosphere. Visitors can explore the island's natural wonders, such as the diverse bird population, sea turtles, and marine life, while also taking advantage of its recreational opportunities, such as kayaking, fishing, and hiking."

The New Jersey Division of Fish & Wildlife has a webpage devoted to Sedge Island. Check out your Sedge Island option with the video below.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

