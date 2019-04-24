Second possible Monmouth County measles exposure location named

The New Jersey Department of Health has added a second location for possible exposure to measles in Monmouth County.

A Middlesex County resident who may be contagious with measles also went to LabCorp at 83 Bridge Plaza Rd. in Manalapan on April 17, between 7:15 a.m. and 10 a.m., and April 19, between 11:15 a.m. and 1:50 p.m.

The DOH issued a warning on Monday for anyone who went to Rosalita’s Roadside Cantina in Englishtown on Good Friday between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Individuals potentially exposed on these dates, if infected, could develop symptoms as late as May 10, according to the DOH. State and local health officials are working to identify and notify people who might have been exposed during the time the individual was infectious.

People who believe they were exposed should contact a health care provider to arrange for an examination. Health officials said you should not simply show up, as others could potentially be exposed to measles.

Any connection to the current Ocean County outbreak, or ongoing outbreaks in the region in Rockland County, New York and Brooklyn and Queens, remained under investigation.

There are currently 11 confirmed cases in Ocean County, according to the state. The Rockland County Health Department reported cases 199 in Rockland County, while the New York City Department of Health reported 359 cases in Brooklyn and Queens.

The CDC reported 626 cases of measles in 22 states as of Friday, second only to 667 cases reported in 2014.

Symptoms of measles include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. Measles can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain). In pregnant women, measles can lead to miscarriage, premature birth, or a low infant birth weight.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

More from New Jersey 101.5: