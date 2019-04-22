Beyond Ocean County now: Measles warning at NJ restaurant

ENGLISHTOWN — Customers at a Monmouth County restaurant on Good Friday may have been exposed to the measles.

The New Jersey Department of Health said that anyone who visited Rosalita’s Roadside Cantina located at 180 Route 9 North in Englishtown between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. may have been exposed to the measles by a Middlesex County resident and should contact a health provider immediately to discuss potential exposure and risk of developing the illness.

The department is checking for other possible exposures. Anyone who has not been vaccinated or has not had measles is at risk. Individuals potentially exposed, if infected, could develop symptoms as late as May 10.

Connections to the current outbreak in Ocean County, which numbers 11, and outbreaks regionally in New York's Rockland County, Brooklyn and Queens are being investigated.

“We urge everyone to check to make sure they and their family members are up-to-date on measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine and all other age-appropriate immunizations. Getting vaccinated not only protects you, it protects others around you who are too young to get the vaccine or can’t receive it for medical reasons. If you’re planning an international trip, the World Health Organization recommends that adults or adolescents unsure of their immune status get a dose of measles vaccine before traveling,” state epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan said.

Symptoms of measles include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. Measles can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain). In pregnant women, measles can lead to miscarriage, premature birth, or a low infant birth weight.

The CDC reports 626 cases of measles in 22 states as of Friday. The Rockland County Health Department reported 199 confirmed cases as of Tuesday while the NYC Health Dept. reported 359 cases in Brooklyn and Queens.

