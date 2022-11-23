Second Bayonne, NJ cop dies unexpectedly within 10 days
A second Bayonne police officer has died unexpectedly, the second ranking officer to pass in 10 days.
Sgt. Robert Skalski, 54, died Monday, according to Mayor Jimmy Davis. The mayor did not disclose a cause of death. He passed away at the Bayonne Medical Center, according to his obituary.
"Sergeant Skalski served Bayonne for over 24 years, and was well known throughout our city. On behalf of our entire community, I want to express our deepest condolences to wife Carole, daughters Rebecca and Victoria, and his brother Raymond," Davis said in a statement.
Skalski's brother Raymond is a retired police sergeant, according to the mayor.
His funeral is scheduled for Monday at Saint Vincent's Church in Bayonne at 10 a.m. A viewing will take place Sunday from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the G. Keenen O'Brien Funeral Home, 984 Avenue C in Bayonne.
Before the death of Capt. Paul Jamolawicz at the age of 61 on Nov. 11 there had not been a line-of-duty death in Bayonne in 52 years, according to the Hudson Valley View.
No cause of death was released for either officer.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
