On-duty Bayonne, NJ police captain dies ‘unexpectedly’

BAYONNE — A Bayonne police captain has died while on duty after serving the department for 37 years.

Paul Jamolawicz, 61, passed away on Friday night, according to Bayonne Police Chief Robert Geisler.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the death of Bayonne Police Department Captain Paul Jamolawicz," Geisler said. "Captain Jamolawicz died unexpectedly tonight while on-duty serving our community. On behalf of the City of Bayonne and the Bayonne Police Department, I would like to express our condolences to the Jamolawicz Family."

Bayonne police officers stand at attention after the death of Captain Paul Jamolawicz. (Bayonne police) Bayonne police officers stand at attention after the death of Captain Paul Jamolawicz. (Bayonne police) loading...

According to an obituary published in the Jersey Journal, Jamolawicz graduated from Bayonne High School and graduated from New Jersey City University with a degree in criminal justice. He joined the department in 1985.

"Paul loved his family with all his heart and soul, and will be missed forever by those that had the honor and privilege to know him," the obituary stated.

Jamolawicz was also a local business owner. He owned First Street Wash & Dry at the time of his passing and previously owned Manny's Liquor Store.

"It is with heavy hearts that we learn of the sudden on duty death of Bayonne Captain Paul T. Jamolawicz," the State Police said on social media, adding that he "dedicated his life to service."

Viewings will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday from 3 to 8 p.m. at G. Keenen O'Brien Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Saint Vincent's Church in Bayonne.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the Bayonne police for more information on Jamolawicz's passing.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

