Secaucus, NJ police officers action’s save woman’s life

Think about the chaos happening in a quiet office setting as a coworker collapses and stops breathing. Imagine the fear that they won't be coming back. Then think about the enormous relief as uniformed officers appear and spring into action.

Earlier this week Secaucus police officers Nicholas Spangenberg and Kasey Kelly were called to a scene at the Hudson County Meadowview Campus.

Secaucus police officers Nicholas Spangenberg and Kasey Kelly (Secaucus Police Department Facebook)

Someone called 9-1-1 as a coworker was unresponsive, not breathing with no pulse.

The officers immediately began CPR and used their AED to restore her heartbeat and literately bring her back to life.

New Jersey police officers are among the best-trained and highly capable law enforcement officers in the nation. Trained to de-escalate violent situations, end threats, solve crimes, and resuscitate victims.

