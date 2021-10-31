The club that gained notoriety on MTV's "Jersey Shore" was demolished on Friday clearing the way for a new future condo and retail development.

The building on the Boulevard went up for auction in 2019 after its owner went bankrupt, according to an NJ.com report. For Seaside Heights Mayor Tony Vaz, the end couldn't come soon enough because of the negative attention the fights and drunkenness that came with it.

"Very few, few, few businesses made anything out of 'Jersey Shore.' Very few. Negative publicity was not good for our community. We were following on TV, radio, newspapers the fights, the arrests and so forth," Vaz told New Jersey 101.5. "Some people believe any kind of publicity is good publicity. I don't believe that bad publicity is good publicity."

Vaz said when he became mayor it was his mission to change the borough's reputation and make it a family destination. He believes that reputation has taken root.

"We're not against people enjoying themselves dancing and having a few drinks and eating dinners. What we want are behaviors that are of respect for other people in the building as well as the community and it's working out very well," Vaz said.

He would like to see more retail, shops and salons come to the Boulevard that will make Seaside Heights a destination.

