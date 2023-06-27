Seaside Heights, NJ back-in-the-day memories
It's sad what's happening in Seaside Heights lately. With kids who have no respect for the law, or those who enforce it causing trouble throughout the city; and forcing the town to make it tougher on kids by making it harder to obtain a summer rental and imposing curfews.
I don't blame Seaside or any of the shore towns that have done this, I blame Governor Murphy and his policy of taking away the power of the police to keep order. Sadly, the kids of today will not be able to enjoy the memories of past younger generations who grew up and maybe came of age in Seaside Heights.
Two of the best weeks of my life were when 5 of my friends, including Glenn Stuart of the B Street Band, and I rented a house in Ortley Beach. I was 18, but now you have to be 21. We could stay out all night, now they have to be in by 10 p.m. But we respected the law and our parents, it was a different time. But if you were there back in the day, it was a great time.
Based on that I asked "What are your best memories of Seaside Heights?"
Surfing the Casino Pier north side, till midnight , along with, Greg Mesankos, Grogs Surf Palace pros.and locals listening to the music from the boardwalk rides. " The Swiss Bob " hanging out on the boardwalk was also way cool too.
Mike Darkwater
Our first stop was always The Midway. Nothing better then a cold lemonade and a sausage, peppers and onions sandwich. Then on to the games! Out of all of us, my cousin Joey was the luckiest. He could put a quarter on a wheel with a hundred spots...and win.
In the afternoon, we would hit the beach. Playing in the waves, and building sandcastles.
Melynda B. Ulrich
Going down for 4th of July weekend in 1976 with my older cousins from West Orange. The hotel we expected to stay at was full so we slept under the boardwalk. I was 16
Laura Marino-Cole
Bamboo bar and Bermuda club!
Bob Inglis
Loved going to The Sawmill when my husband and I were first dating, then we would stop at the chatterbox and listen to music and have some drinks
Patricia Tyson Purks
Everything in the 80's - the smell of the Midway itself!!! The Sea Gull Motel - The Aztec The amazing Boardwalk. As a teen, it was also the very first time I saw a girl in a thong 👀and I was in shock!! Such great times.
Lori A. Bautz
Originally being from North Jersey,
I remember “smelling the ocean” as soon as we got off the GSP
Laura Michelle
Seeing the ortley beach water tower, "we're almost there!
Eddie Molina
Rainbow Rapids Water Slides
Kenneth Jensen
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.
You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey's personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting. Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.