Seaside Heights, get ready for Santacon 2022 on Saturday
So this is really making the holiday season fun and jolly! A chance to be Santa for a day or an elf if you choose.
It's Santacon 2022 and it's happening on Dec. 17 in Seaside Heights. It's a fun day for "kids" 21 and over.
So what exactly is Santacon?
According to their website, "Santacon is a non-denominational, non-commercial, non-political and non-sensical Santa Claus convention that occurs once a year for absolutely no reason. It's your chance to spread holiday cheer in the most magical and absurd way possible."
Santacon Seaside Heights is happening on Saturday, Dec. 17. Folks can join the parade of Santas and Elves and enjoy holiday merriment as you visit several local establishments. The festivities begin at 11 a.m.
"You must start your SantaCon experience at Hooks. This is where you will drop off your toy and food donations. As well as pick up your mug, commemorative patch, raffle tickets, and poker run slip."
Keep in mind that mugs and patches are "while supplies last" for those who sign-up online.
Looks like a fun day planned for Seaside Heights.
Stops along the trail include Hooks, Hemingway's Cafe, Riggers, the Sawmill, the Ocean View, Beachcomber, and EJ's Tap House.