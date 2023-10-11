Search is on for endangered woman in NJ Pinelands

🚨 Denise Smith, 51, suffers from dementia and has low cognitive abilities

🚨 She has not taken her medication in two days and could suffer a seizure

🚨 She is also wearing an Air Tag

WOODLAND — A search is underway by State Police and friends of an endangered woman who was last seen Monday afternoon.

Denise Smith, 51, who suffers from dementia, was last seen at her home on Route 563 in the Chatsworth section during the overnight hours of Monday around 1:15 a.m.

She is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches and 125 pounds, with brown/gray hair and brown eyes. Smith was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers.

Friends said Smith is also wearing an Air Tag but it only sends a ping within 33 feet of detection, according to friend Jen Sendbo.

Locals understand the Pinelands

While they are appreciative of the search efforts of State Police, they are organizing a search on their own as they believe the "locals" know this area of the Pinelands better.

"Denise suffers many years of health issues of having seizures which has created her having a traumatic brain injury (TBI)," Senbo said in an email. "With this TBI her main symptom is very similar to dementia. Her cognitive abilities are low, with this her verbal skills are also low. She may say her name is Denise Johnson (her maiden name). This has been her new thing to say. She may say 'she is fine' or 'she wants to go home."

Chatsworth section of Woodland Township Chatsworth section of Woodland Township (Canva) loading...

Check security cameras and sheds

She also suggested people check their home security video and hunters to check their trail cameras.

"Check your porches, garages, sheds, cars, etc. She has wandered off to neighbors' houses previously and these spots are usually where they find her," Sendbo said.

Sendbo said Smith had not had her medication, which leads to a high chance of her having a seizure.

State Police asked anyone with information about Smith to contact the Troop “C” Red Lion Station at 609-859-2282 or the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000 ext. 2554.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ bears prep for winter: Here's what attracts them to your yard Black bears are on the move in New Jersey and all 21 counties need to be ready. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

These are the most and least expensive toll roads in the U.S. According to data compiled by Uproad , these are the highways across the country that charge the most and least to drive as of 2023. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant