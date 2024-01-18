NJ woman killed in UTV crash days after getting married

🔴 Jamie Widrig was a passenger on a UTV that overturned

🔴 She had married her boyfriend of nine years on New Year's Day

🔴 Widrig served for over 20 years in the U.S. Air Force

TABERNACLE — A woman who had just gotten married on New Year’s Day died in a crash involving a utility terrain vehicle early Sunday morning.

Jamie Widrig, 45, was a rear-seat passenger on a Polaris Ranger that hit a tree along Buttersworths Bogs Road and overturned around 1:45 a.m. when the driver lost control. Two other passengers and the driver were taken by medical helicopter to a hospital.

Her husband, Tim Widrig, was driving another UTV and went back to check on his wife when her group didn't return, the organizer of a GoFundMe page told the Cherry Hill Courier Post.

Staff Sgt. Jamie Widrig at the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center's Mobility Operations School at Fort Dix in 2008 Staff Sgt. Jamie Widrig at the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center's Mobility Operations School at Fort Dix in 2008 (Tech. Sgt. Scott T. Sturkol, USAF) loading...

Air Force veteran

One of Tim's business partners at Eastbound Auto in Southampton said the couple had gotten married on New Year's Day after a nine-year relationship.

"I let Tim know on Monday that I had started this fundraiser to help him with funeral expenses and he was very thankful as your generosity helps alleviate the stress of paying for a funeral while trying to grieve," Karen Foster wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Widrig celebrated her 21st anniversary with the Air Force in 2021 and reenlisted in 2023, according to a TikTok video.

A memorial service is scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m. and a funeral at 1 p.m. at the Bradley & Stow Funeral Home in Medford.

