Cops want to talk to these men about 11,000-acre forest fire

WOODLAND TOWNSHIP — State Police want to talk to two men about the recent forest fire in the Pinelands that charred over 11,000 acres.

The men may have information about the fire that started on March 30 in the Penn State Forest in Woodland Township off Spring Hill Road. The state Forest Fire Service said the fire was started by human activity in an area known for illegal bonfires.

The two men are pictured standing with two Jeeps as a plume of gray smoke billows up from the woods in images released Thursday night. State Police did not disclose the exact location of the photo.

Two men State Police want to talk to about a recent forest fire (NJ State Police)

No homes or businesses were damaged by the blaze, and no injuries or mandatory evacuations were reported. Route 72 was closed through the area on the Burlington/Ocean County border and smoke could be smelled throughout much of the state.

Another fire on a training range on the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township developed less than a week later, burning 660 acres.

