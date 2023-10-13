NJ special education teacher accused of sexually assaulting multiple students

🔴 Vincent Root is a special education teacher

🔴 The alleged touching incidents were brought to light by a student

🔴 Officials said the incidents happened during the past several years

WOODLAND TOWNSHIP — An elementary school teacher is facing sex charges after being accused of touching multiple students.

Vincent Root, 58, of Philadelphia, is accused of sexually touching seven students at Chatsworth Elementary School.

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said the incidents came to light in September when a student came forward about being allegedly touched by Root on previous occasions.

An investigation determined the alleged incidents, which all involved male students, had taken place over several years. Officials said all of the incidents took place in classrooms inside the school building.

According to the Woodland Township School District website, Root is a special education teacher. Payroll records show Root has been teaching since 1997 and received a salary of $82,761.

According to the prosecutor's office, district officials said Root has been banned from school property and placed on administrative leave.

Vincent Root Vincent Root (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Root was charged with seven counts of sexual assault and seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken into custody at the Prosecutor's Office on Thursday.

Chatsworth Elementary School has an enrollment of approximately 100 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the prosecutor's office at 609-265-5035.

