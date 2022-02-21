UPDATE: Ewing police said Brian Thorne was located and returned to the facility on Friday, February 25. NJ Human Services Police did not disclose where he was found.

EWING — The search is on for a man who left the Trenton Psychiatric Hospital on Sunday night.

Brian Thorne, 48, walked away from the facility on Sullivan Way on the border of Trenton and the West Trenton section of Ewing around 8:30 p.m.

Ewing police were notified by the NJ Human Services Police just after 10 p.m.

Ewing police said he had not yet been found as of noon on Monday.

NJ Human Services Police said Thorne has connections to Essex County.

Thorne, a Black male, is partially bald, 6 feet 1 inch, and 176 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black hat, black sweatpants and black shoes.

Police asked anyone who sees Thorne to not approach him and to call 911.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)



2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here. And for the full analysis by New Jersey 101.5, read this story.

Update: NJ arrests in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot A year later, more than 20 people from New Jersey have been charged with involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

leusnur 609 633 7928 609 984 7160