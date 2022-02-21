Search for patient who walked out of Trenton, NJ Psychiatric Hospital
UPDATE: Ewing police said Brian Thorne was located and returned to the facility on Friday, February 25. NJ Human Services Police did not disclose where he was found.
EWING — The search is on for a man who left the Trenton Psychiatric Hospital on Sunday night.
Brian Thorne, 48, walked away from the facility on Sullivan Way on the border of Trenton and the West Trenton section of Ewing around 8:30 p.m.
Ewing police were notified by the NJ Human Services Police just after 10 p.m.
Ewing police said he had not yet been found as of noon on Monday.
NJ Human Services Police said Thorne has connections to Essex County.
Thorne, a Black male, is partially bald, 6 feet 1 inch, and 176 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black hat, black sweatpants and black shoes.
Police asked anyone who sees Thorne to not approach him and to call 911.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.
