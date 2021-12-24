Search for hit-run driver: 6-year-old killed in Morris County, NJ pile-up

ROXBURY — Investigators are asking the public for help finding a driver involved in a multi-car crash that killed a 6-year-old boy just days before Christmas.

The crash happened about 7:45 p.m. Thursday on eastbound Interstate 80 near milepost 28.5. This section of the interstate runs alongside the Roxbury Township police headquarters.

Interstate 80 is also known as Christopher Columbus Highway. (Google Maps)

The child was a passenger in a Honda HRV that became entangled in a multi-car chain reaction, which appears to have been caused by a hit-and-run driver who struck a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox, according to State Police.

The Chevrolet then struck the Honda HRV. A Nissan Altima then struck the Honda HRV as well. Finally, the Chevrolet was struck again, this time by a Honda Passport.

Interstate 80 in Roxbury where the crash happened Dec. 23, 2021. (Google Maps)

The car that first struck the Chevrolet has not been identified.

State Police investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the events that led up to it to call Troop B Netcong Station at 973-347-1001. Information can also be provided anonymously.

State Police on Friday did not release the identity of the boy who died.

Sergio Bichao is digital managing editor of New Jersey 101.5. You can contact him at sergio.bichao@twnsquaremedia.com

