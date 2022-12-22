Man gets 35 years for bloody NJ murder, charged in 4 more killings

WOODBURY — A man accused of killing several people in two states has been sentenced in New Jersey to 35 years in prison for the horrific beating death of a former mentor.

Sean Lannon, 48, had pleaded guilty in October to first-degree murder in the March 2021 slaying of Michael Dabkowski, 66. Gloucester County prosecutors said Lannon broke into the victim's East Greenwich home and savagely beat him to death with a hammer.

Dabkowski had served as a mentor to Lannon and his twin brother when they were children in the 1980s and was involved in a youth program. Lannon told investigators Dabkowski had sexually abused him as a child and that he had gone to the home to retrieve sexually explicit photos, but no evidence was ever presented in court to support that claim.

Sean Lannon (Salem County jail) Gloucester County murder New Mexico Sean Lannon (Salem County jail) loading...

Lannon, who was sentenced Wednesday, still faces murder charges in New Mexico stemming from the grotesque killing of his ex-wife and two of her friends whose decomposed bodies were found in a pickup truck parked at an Albuquerque airport in March 2021. Police have said the three were lured to their deaths over a period of weeks before they were dismembered and their remains stuffed into plastic bins.

Lannon is also charged in the death of another man in New Mexico who authorities say agreed to help him move the bins, unaware of what they contained.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America.