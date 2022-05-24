Sea Bright, NJ’s astonishing best kept secret near the beach

It’s not easy to name your favorite restaurant in New Jersey.

We are at the top of the list of the most diverse cuisine throughout the country. There’s nothing you can’t find and each town has its go-to place for whatever you are in the mood for.

There are so many restaurants in New Jersey that there’s no way you’ve been to or heard of them all so for you to pick one out that tops your list is saying something highly of the establishment.

I officially have an answer and if you’re ever been to this one restaurant in particular, you will 100% agree with me.

Anjelica's Restaurant - Google Maps Anjelica's Restaurant - Google Maps loading...

Anjelica's Restaurant in Sea Bright is what I like to call their best-kept secret although if you’re a local to that area, you’re probably calling me crazy right now.

This cozy spot right across the street from the beach is hands down the best restaurant I have ever been to.

I’ve heard my family talk about it for years so I had to make my way down there to try it and it was worth the hour drive.

From the service to the food, I literally cannot complain about one thing. Our server Carlos was absolutely wonderful. He went through what he recommended on the menu and he did not disappoint.

Anjelica's Restaurant in Sea Bright Anjelica's Restaurant in Sea Bright loading...

Anjelica's Restaurant in Sea Bright Anjelica's Restaurant in Sea Bright loading...

I’m a Burrata connoisseur and this is the best I’ve had.

All of the pasta is homemade and if you’re on the fence about what kind to try first, I suggest the orecchiette in spicy vodka sauce.

Anjelica's Restaurant in Sea Bright Anjelica's Restaurant in Sea Bright loading...

It apparently will make you feel like you’re enjoying a bowl of pasta in Italy. I’ve never been, but now Italy is on my vacation list.

My husband sarcastically asked Carlos where Anjelica was, thinking it was just a name, and Carlos pointed to the kitchen and there she was.

Anjelica’s father opened this restaurant when she was just 10 years old. She now manages the establishment and in the three hours I was there, I watched her work harder than any restaurant manager I have seen.

The restaurant is BYOB with a liquor store a block away.

If you’re looking for a new restaurant to try, but Anjelica’s on the top of your list. Reservations are not easy to get so make sure you plan ahead.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.