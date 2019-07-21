Scoops ahoy, New Jersey: 90 plus spots for ice cream this summer

In a cone or cup, classic Neapolitan trio (vanilla, chocolate, strawberry) or homemade designer flavor — New Jersey knows how to serve up ice cream. There's a serious selection of ice cream parlors, stands and stores for this summer season, as listed below. Feel free to let us know your favorites, by tweeting us at @NJ1015 :

SOUTH JERSEY

Custard Hut (Atlantic County)

710 New Rd, Somers Point (609) 653-0420

Main Event (Atlantic County)

820 N Main St, Pleasantville (609) 383-1667

Royale Crown Homemade Ice Cream and Grille (Atlantic County)

1051 S White Horse Pike, Hammonton (609) 561-4423

Lindy Hops Homemade Ice Cream and Water Ice (Atlantic County)

401 S Pitney Rd, Galloway (609) 652-6020

Kustard Korner (Atlantic County)

601 S Philadelphia Ave, Egg Harbor City (609) 965-1116

Hobby Horse (Cape May County)

800 Ocean Ave, Ocean City (609) 399-1214

Springer’s (Cape May County)

9420 3rd Ave, Stone Harbor (609) 368-4631

Sea Shell Ice Cream (Cape May County)

250 E Rio Grande Ave, Wildwood (609) 522-2326

Duffer's Restaurant & Old Fashioned Ice Cream Parlor (Cape May County)

5210 Pacific Ave, Wildwood (609) 729-1817

Custard Corral (Cumberland County)

2100 E Broad St, Millville (856) 825-1879

Flipper's Custard (Cumberland County)

900 N 2nd St, Millville (856) 327-1234

Serene Custard (Cumberland County)

2336 NW Blvd, Vineland (856) 692-1104

Vincent’s Homemade Ice Cream (Burlington County)

54 High St, Mt Holly (609) 845-3377

Daddy-O’s (Burlington County)

(homemade Ice Cream & Water Ice) 300 E Greentree Rd, Marlton (856) 983-0011

(self service frozen yogurt) 28 Jackson Road, Medford, NJ 08055

UMMM Ice Cream Parlor (Burlington County)

236 High St, Burlington (609) 387-9786

Leo’s Ice Cream (Burlington County)

7 Tomlinson Mill Rd # 5, Medford (856) 797-8771

White Dotte Dairy Bar (Burlington County)

2345 US-206, Southampton Township (609) 267-6610

Maple Shade Custard Stand (Burlington County)

340 W Main St, Maple Shade (856) 663-1351

Ice Cream Parlour (Camden County)

219 Haddonfield-Berlin Rd, Cherry Hill (856) 433-8195

Anthony's Homemade Water Ice (Camden County)

1001 E Evesham Rd, Runnemede (856) 784-8900

Arctic Freeze Creamery (Camden County)

734 Haddon Ave, Collingswood (856) 858-2847

Latteria (Gloucester County)

95 Woodstown Rd I, Swedesboro, NJ 08085

Cream Valley Custard (Salem County)

195 East Ave, Woodstown (856) 769-0600

Ben & Jerry's (Atlantic, Cape May, Ocean Counties)

600 N Bay Ave, Beach Haven (LBI) (609) 492-6300

1078 Boardwalk, Ocean City (609) 938-6029

414 Washington Street, Cape May (609) 884-3040

1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City (609) 317-8206

CENTRAL(ISH) JERSEY

Skipper Dipper (Ocean County)

9305 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach Township (LBI) (609) 492-9680

Mrs Walker’s Ice Cream Parlor (Ocean County)

908 Fischer Blvd, Toms River (732) 506-0043

Candiqueen’s (Ocean County)

237 So Main St/ Rt 9, Barnegat (609) 488-2661

Farley’s Homemade Ice Cream (Ocean County)

740 Brewers Bridge Rd, Jackson (848) 222-4332

Little’s Dairy Bar (Ocean County)

617 Zion Rd, Egg Harbor Township (609) 927-8622

Charlie's Homemade Ice Cream (Ocean County)

47 8th Ave, Seaside Park (732) 830-9460

Hoffman’s Ice Cream (Ocean and Monmouth Counties)

569 Church Street, Spring Lake Heights (732) 974-2253

800 Richmond Ave., Point Pleasant Beach (732) 892-0270

444 Ocean Blvd N, Long Branch (732) 229-5500

78 Oceanport Ave., Little Silver (732) 530-3773

Jersey Freeze (Monmouth County)

120 Manalapan Ave, Freehold (732) 462-3008

Gracie and the Dudes Ice Cream and Italian Ice (Monmouth County, 2 spots)

1062 Ocean Ave., Sea Bright (732) 741-3333

973 NJ-36, Atlantic Highlands (732) 291-5100

Coney Waffle (Monmouth County, 4 spots)

803 Ocean Avenue, Belmar (732) 556-6951

24 Centennial Drive, Long Branch (732) 556-6951

800 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07701 (732) 556-6951

13 Broad Street, Red Bank (732) 556-6951

K's Brain Freeze (Monmouth County)

347 Matawan Rd B, Matawan (732) 841-1545

Jake’s Cree-Mee Freeze (Monmouth County)

8306, 337 NJ-33, Manalapan (732) 446-5305

Day’s Ice Cream (Monmouth County)

48 Pitman Ave, Ocean Grove (732) 614-6245

Cookman Creamery (Monmouth County)

711 Cookman Ave, Asbury Park (732) 361-5215

Eddie Confetti's (Monmouth County)

1200 Ocean Ave, Asbury Park (732) 684-1027

Heavenly Havens Creamery (Monmouth County)

33 N Main St, Allentown (609) 259-6600

The Bent Spoon (Mercer County)

35 Palmer Square W, Princeton (609) 924-2368

Halo Farm & Ice Cream Pubs (Mercer County, 3 spots)

970 Spruce St, Trenton (609) 695-3311

9 Hulfish Street, Princeton (609) 921-1710

4617 Nottingham Way, Hamilton (609) 586-1811

Cream King (Mercer County)

46 Route 31 N, Pennington (609) 737-0283

Magnifico’s Ice Cream (Middlesex County)

500 NJ-18, East Brunswick (732) 238-7975

What's the Scoop (Middlesex County)

410 Main Street, Metuchen (732) 548-5900

Gil & Bert’s Ice Cream (Middlesex County)

69 N Main St, Cranbury (609) 203-6931

Petrucci’s Inside Scoop (Middlesex County)

474 S Washington Ave, Piscataway (732) 424-7339

Ice Cream Depot (Middlesex County)

32 S Main St, Milltown (732) 545-1177

Fajji's Homemade Ice Cream (Middlesex County)

810 Amboy Ave, Perth Amboy (732) 442-5111

Colonia Dairy Maid (Middlesex County)

1075 St Georges Ave, Colonia (732) 634-5885

Thomas Sweet (Middlesex County)

55-57 Easton Ave, New Brunswick (732) 828-3855

Gabriel’s Fountain (Somerset County)

1948 Washington Valley Rd, Martinsville (732) 469-5800

Summer Ville Homemade Ice Cream (Somerset County)

144 E Main St, Somerville (908) 203-4081

Ava's Ice Cream (Somerset County)

1 Henry St, Basking Ridge (908) 696-0090

JJ Scoops (Hunterdon County)

1 Main St. Clinton (908) 730 - 0988

oWowCow Creamery (Hunterdon County)

237 N Union St, Lambertville (609) 397-2234

Jimmy's Ice Cream (Hunterdon County)

525 Milford Warren Glen Rd, Milford (908) 995-0095

Polar Cub (Hunterdon County)

380 US-22, Whitehouse Station (908) 534-4401

Yummy Ice Cream (Union County)

1 North Ave., Garwood (908) 232-0869

Scoops the Ice Creamery (Union County)

2014 US-22, Scotch Plains (908) 322-4550

Vanilla Bean Creamery (Union County)

22 N Ave W, Cranford (908) 272-3000

Zita's Homemade Ice Cream (Union County)

1790 Springfield Ave, New Providence (908) 464-1511

NORTH JERSEY

Bischoff's Ice Cream (Bergen County)

468 Cedar Ln, Teaneck (201) 836-0333

Conrad's Confectionary (Bergen County)

107 Westwood Ave, Westwood (201) 664-2895

Ice Cream by Mike (Bergen County)

305 E Ridgewood Ave., Ridgewood (201) 343-4514

Applegate Farm (Essex County)

616 Grove St, Montclair (973) 744-5900

Nasto's Ice Cream Company (Essex County)

236 Jefferson St, Newark (973) 589-3333

Holsten’s Brookdale Confectionery (Essex County)

1063 Broad St, Bloomfield (973) 338-7091

Bucket & Bay (Hudson County, 2 spots)

150 Bay Str, Jersey City (201) 503-5588

153 1st St, Hoboken (201) 683-8093

Milk Sugar Love (Hudson County)

19 McWilliams Pl, Jersey City (201) 984-0530

Torico Homemade Ice Cream (Hudson County)

20 Erie St, Jersey City (201) 432-9458

Cliff’s Homemade Ice Cream (Morris County)

1475 US-46, Ledgewood (973) 584-9721

Denville Dairy (Morris County)

34A Broadway, Denville (973) 627-4214

Das' Creamery (Morris County)

100 US-46, Budd Lake (862) 258-3593

Curly's Ice Cream (Passaic County)

30 NJ-23, Riverdale (973) 839-0198

Guernsey Crest Ice Cream Co. (Passaic County)

134 19th Ave, Paterson (973) 742-4620

Windy Brow Farms (Sussex County)

359 Ridge Rd, Fredon Township (973) 579-9657

Alpine Creamery (Sussex County)

14 White Deer Plaza, Sparta (973) 726-0777

Dairy Swirl (Sussex County)

71 Route 94, Vernon (973) 827-8114

Blairstown Dairy (Warren County)

223 NJ-94, Blairstown (908) 362-6303

Ice Cream Junction (Warren County)

39 Sitgreaves St., Phillipsburg (908) 454-1900

