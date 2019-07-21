Scoops ahoy, New Jersey: 90 plus spots for ice cream this summer
In a cone or cup, classic Neapolitan trio (vanilla, chocolate, strawberry) or homemade designer flavor — New Jersey knows how to serve up ice cream. There's a serious selection of ice cream parlors, stands and stores for this summer season, as listed below. Feel free to let us know your favorites, by tweeting us at @NJ1015 :
SOUTH JERSEY
Custard Hut (Atlantic County)
710 New Rd, Somers Point (609) 653-0420
Main Event (Atlantic County)
820 N Main St, Pleasantville (609) 383-1667
Royale Crown Homemade Ice Cream and Grille (Atlantic County)
1051 S White Horse Pike, Hammonton (609) 561-4423
Lindy Hops Homemade Ice Cream and Water Ice (Atlantic County)
401 S Pitney Rd, Galloway (609) 652-6020
Kustard Korner (Atlantic County)
601 S Philadelphia Ave, Egg Harbor City (609) 965-1116
Hobby Horse (Cape May County)
800 Ocean Ave, Ocean City (609) 399-1214
Springer’s (Cape May County)
9420 3rd Ave, Stone Harbor (609) 368-4631
Sea Shell Ice Cream (Cape May County)
250 E Rio Grande Ave, Wildwood (609) 522-2326
Duffer's Restaurant & Old Fashioned Ice Cream Parlor (Cape May County)
5210 Pacific Ave, Wildwood (609) 729-1817
Custard Corral (Cumberland County)
2100 E Broad St, Millville (856) 825-1879
Flipper's Custard (Cumberland County)
900 N 2nd St, Millville (856) 327-1234
Serene Custard (Cumberland County)
2336 NW Blvd, Vineland (856) 692-1104
Vincent’s Homemade Ice Cream (Burlington County)
54 High St, Mt Holly (609) 845-3377
Daddy-O’s (Burlington County)
(homemade Ice Cream & Water Ice) 300 E Greentree Rd, Marlton (856) 983-0011
(self service frozen yogurt) 28 Jackson Road, Medford, NJ 08055
UMMM Ice Cream Parlor (Burlington County)
236 High St, Burlington (609) 387-9786
Leo’s Ice Cream (Burlington County)
7 Tomlinson Mill Rd # 5, Medford (856) 797-8771
White Dotte Dairy Bar (Burlington County)
2345 US-206, Southampton Township (609) 267-6610
Maple Shade Custard Stand (Burlington County)
340 W Main St, Maple Shade (856) 663-1351
Ice Cream Parlour (Camden County)
219 Haddonfield-Berlin Rd, Cherry Hill (856) 433-8195
Anthony's Homemade Water Ice (Camden County)
1001 E Evesham Rd, Runnemede (856) 784-8900
Arctic Freeze Creamery (Camden County)
734 Haddon Ave, Collingswood (856) 858-2847
Latteria (Gloucester County)
95 Woodstown Rd I, Swedesboro, NJ 08085
Cream Valley Custard (Salem County)
195 East Ave, Woodstown (856) 769-0600
Ben & Jerry's (Atlantic, Cape May, Ocean Counties)
600 N Bay Ave, Beach Haven (LBI) (609) 492-6300
1078 Boardwalk, Ocean City (609) 938-6029
414 Washington Street, Cape May (609) 884-3040
1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City (609) 317-8206
CENTRAL(ISH) JERSEY
Skipper Dipper (Ocean County)
9305 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach Township (LBI) (609) 492-9680
Mrs Walker’s Ice Cream Parlor (Ocean County)
908 Fischer Blvd, Toms River (732) 506-0043
Candiqueen’s (Ocean County)
237 So Main St/ Rt 9, Barnegat (609) 488-2661
Farley’s Homemade Ice Cream (Ocean County)
740 Brewers Bridge Rd, Jackson (848) 222-4332
Little’s Dairy Bar (Ocean County)
617 Zion Rd, Egg Harbor Township (609) 927-8622
Charlie's Homemade Ice Cream (Ocean County)
47 8th Ave, Seaside Park (732) 830-9460
Hoffman’s Ice Cream (Ocean and Monmouth Counties)
569 Church Street, Spring Lake Heights (732) 974-2253
800 Richmond Ave., Point Pleasant Beach (732) 892-0270
444 Ocean Blvd N, Long Branch (732) 229-5500
78 Oceanport Ave., Little Silver (732) 530-3773
Jersey Freeze (Monmouth County)
120 Manalapan Ave, Freehold (732) 462-3008
Gracie and the Dudes Ice Cream and Italian Ice (Monmouth County, 2 spots)
1062 Ocean Ave., Sea Bright (732) 741-3333
973 NJ-36, Atlantic Highlands (732) 291-5100
Coney Waffle (Monmouth County, 4 spots)
803 Ocean Avenue, Belmar (732) 556-6951
24 Centennial Drive, Long Branch (732) 556-6951
800 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07701 (732) 556-6951
13 Broad Street, Red Bank (732) 556-6951
K's Brain Freeze (Monmouth County)
347 Matawan Rd B, Matawan (732) 841-1545
Jake’s Cree-Mee Freeze (Monmouth County)
8306, 337 NJ-33, Manalapan (732) 446-5305
Day’s Ice Cream (Monmouth County)
48 Pitman Ave, Ocean Grove (732) 614-6245
Cookman Creamery (Monmouth County)
711 Cookman Ave, Asbury Park (732) 361-5215
Eddie Confetti's (Monmouth County)
1200 Ocean Ave, Asbury Park (732) 684-1027
Heavenly Havens Creamery (Monmouth County)
33 N Main St, Allentown (609) 259-6600
The Bent Spoon (Mercer County)
35 Palmer Square W, Princeton (609) 924-2368
Halo Farm & Ice Cream Pubs (Mercer County, 3 spots)
970 Spruce St, Trenton (609) 695-3311
9 Hulfish Street, Princeton (609) 921-1710
4617 Nottingham Way, Hamilton (609) 586-1811
Cream King (Mercer County)
46 Route 31 N, Pennington (609) 737-0283
Magnifico’s Ice Cream (Middlesex County)
500 NJ-18, East Brunswick (732) 238-7975
What's the Scoop (Middlesex County)
410 Main Street, Metuchen (732) 548-5900
Gil & Bert’s Ice Cream (Middlesex County)
69 N Main St, Cranbury (609) 203-6931
Petrucci’s Inside Scoop (Middlesex County)
474 S Washington Ave, Piscataway (732) 424-7339
Ice Cream Depot (Middlesex County)
32 S Main St, Milltown (732) 545-1177
Fajji's Homemade Ice Cream (Middlesex County)
810 Amboy Ave, Perth Amboy (732) 442-5111
Colonia Dairy Maid (Middlesex County)
1075 St Georges Ave, Colonia (732) 634-5885
Thomas Sweet (Middlesex County)
55-57 Easton Ave, New Brunswick (732) 828-3855
Gabriel’s Fountain (Somerset County)
1948 Washington Valley Rd, Martinsville (732) 469-5800
Summer Ville Homemade Ice Cream (Somerset County)
144 E Main St, Somerville (908) 203-4081
Ava's Ice Cream (Somerset County)
1 Henry St, Basking Ridge (908) 696-0090
JJ Scoops (Hunterdon County)
1 Main St. Clinton (908) 730 - 0988
oWowCow Creamery (Hunterdon County)
237 N Union St, Lambertville (609) 397-2234
Jimmy's Ice Cream (Hunterdon County)
525 Milford Warren Glen Rd, Milford (908) 995-0095
Polar Cub (Hunterdon County)
380 US-22, Whitehouse Station (908) 534-4401
Yummy Ice Cream (Union County)
1 North Ave., Garwood (908) 232-0869
Scoops the Ice Creamery (Union County)
2014 US-22, Scotch Plains (908) 322-4550
Vanilla Bean Creamery (Union County)
22 N Ave W, Cranford (908) 272-3000
Zita's Homemade Ice Cream (Union County)
1790 Springfield Ave, New Providence (908) 464-1511
NORTH JERSEY
Bischoff's Ice Cream (Bergen County)
468 Cedar Ln, Teaneck (201) 836-0333
Conrad's Confectionary (Bergen County)
107 Westwood Ave, Westwood (201) 664-2895
Ice Cream by Mike (Bergen County)
305 E Ridgewood Ave., Ridgewood (201) 343-4514
Applegate Farm (Essex County)
616 Grove St, Montclair (973) 744-5900
Nasto's Ice Cream Company (Essex County)
236 Jefferson St, Newark (973) 589-3333
Holsten’s Brookdale Confectionery (Essex County)
1063 Broad St, Bloomfield (973) 338-7091
Bucket & Bay (Hudson County, 2 spots)
150 Bay Str, Jersey City (201) 503-5588
153 1st St, Hoboken (201) 683-8093
Milk Sugar Love (Hudson County)
19 McWilliams Pl, Jersey City (201) 984-0530
Torico Homemade Ice Cream (Hudson County)
20 Erie St, Jersey City (201) 432-9458
Cliff’s Homemade Ice Cream (Morris County)
1475 US-46, Ledgewood (973) 584-9721
Denville Dairy (Morris County)
34A Broadway, Denville (973) 627-4214
Das' Creamery (Morris County)
100 US-46, Budd Lake (862) 258-3593
Curly's Ice Cream (Passaic County)
30 NJ-23, Riverdale (973) 839-0198
Guernsey Crest Ice Cream Co. (Passaic County)
134 19th Ave, Paterson (973) 742-4620
Windy Brow Farms (Sussex County)
359 Ridge Rd, Fredon Township (973) 579-9657
Alpine Creamery (Sussex County)
14 White Deer Plaza, Sparta (973) 726-0777
Dairy Swirl (Sussex County)
71 Route 94, Vernon (973) 827-8114
Blairstown Dairy (Warren County)
223 NJ-94, Blairstown (908) 362-6303
Ice Cream Junction (Warren County)
39 Sitgreaves St., Phillipsburg (908) 454-1900
