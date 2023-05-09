Andrew Lloyd Weber’s “School of Rock” is coming to the historic Ritz Theatre Company in Haddon on May 12-28.

Ritz Theatre Company Ritz Theatre Company loading...

Theatergoers have a chance to win a kid-size Mitchell MM100 Mini Double Cutaway Electric Guitar, autographed by the entire cast. Raffle tickets ($5) will be sold before each performance and during intermission. This baby axe is furnished by Guitar Center of East Brunswick.

The winning entry will be drawn at the closing performance on Sunday, May 28. All proceeds from the raffle will go towards Ritz Theatre Company’s Stage Starz program, which trains kids of all ages in the performing arts.

Ritz Theatre Company Ritz Theatre Company loading...

Based on the hit movie, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “School of Rock" follows Dewey Finn, "a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn an extra bit of cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight–A pupils into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band."

Ritz Theatre Company Ritz Theatre Company loading...

Each season, the Ritz presents seven mainstage productions and eight Ritz Kidz children’s shows, plus summer camp, youth productions, and festivals. The Ritz serves more than 30,000 patrons each year. Learn more: RitzTheatreCo.org.

Ritz Theatre Company Ritz Theatre Company loading...

Tickets for “School of Rock” are $27-$47 and are available here.

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 richest families in America To find out which clans hold the most wealth, Stacker compiled a list of the 25 richest families in America using 2020 data from Forbes