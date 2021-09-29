Haddon Township, NJ, 12yr old dies days after testing positive for COVID

A South Jersey family and their community have been devastated by the sudden death of a 12 year old girl.

Amelia Sophia Perry died last Thursday, just days after being admitted to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and diagnosed with both Type-1 diabetes and COVID-19.

The girl's uncle told NJ.com the double diagnosis combined with pneumonia "caused her health to rapidly decline." She first started feeling ill on September 20, and her parents got her tested for COVID. It was the same day they got the positive test results they also learned Amelia had diabetes.

While Amelia was diagnosed with COVID, NJ.com reports the medical examiner has not listed an official cause of death.

Haddon Township Educational Advocacy Coalition

Amelia had just started the 7th grade at William G. Rohrer Middle School in Haddon Township. School officials have met with the family, and are offering students grief counseling. The school may hold a memorial in the Spring.

Amelia Perry passed away suddenly at the age of 12. She just started 7th Grade and was a shining light to those who knew her. Amelia exhibited love, kindness, and acceptance. She had the gift to unify all those around her and she always put others ahead of herself. She was a Beacon of Hope for all those who knew her. - GoFundMe for Amelia Perry

Funeral services will be held Thursday in Collingswood. You can view Amelia's memorial video here.





