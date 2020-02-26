School bus driver gets 10 years in prison for deadly Route 80 crash

MORRISTOWN — A 79-year-old school bus driver was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in state prison for the deadly crash two years ago that killed a Paramus student and teacher and injured dozens more.

Hudy Muldrow Sr., of Woodland Park, appeared in Superior Court, where he apologized and said he "loved" the children he had driven.

He pleaded guilty in December to charges stemming from the May 2018 crash on Route 80 in Mount Olive that claimed the lives of 10-year-old Miranda Vargas and 51-year-old Jennifer Williamson.

The mothers of both victims read tearful statements in court before Muldrow's sentence was handed down.

Muldrow was convicted on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide, six counts of assault by auto and one count of child endangerment.

He is not eligible for parole for the first half of the 10-year sentence, under the No Early Release Act, according to Morris County Prosecutor Fredric Knapp.

Muldrow admitted in court last year that he had crossed three lanes of traffic in an attempt to make an illegal U-turn.

His plea agreement included the dismissal of 20 additional charges of assault by auto. Prosecutors had recommended the 10-year sentence.

“The pain and suffering caused by this defendant are immeasurable and will continue forever,” Knapp said, while also adding “We sincerely hope that the courageous surviving victims, mostly children, and their families will be able to accept this small measure of closure and solace for their collective and individual loss.”

