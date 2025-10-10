⚾ Viral baseball sensation league has NJ on its 2026 schedule

🎟️ Ticket seekers need to enter a lottery, first

🌴 New team, Loco Beach Coconuts, to debut at Shoretown Ballpark

LAKEWOOD — The most exciting kind of baseball is coming back to New Jersey and fans are eagerly awaiting a chance to try for tickets.

The Savannah Bananas have become an absolute viral phenomenon, since launching their tailgate party meets circus style of baseball.

In August 2023, the Bananas came to New Jersey and played their 100th game against the Trenton Thunder.

Lakewood hosts a Banana Ball weekend for 2026

For the upcoming 2026 season, a new expansion team has been unveiled and will be the home team for a weekend at the minor league ballpark in Ocean County.

Shoretown Ballpark, home of the Blueclaws, will host the Loco Beach Coconuts and the Party Animals in a three-game stand on June 11, 12 and 13.

What to know about trying to score Banana ball tickets

Fans need to enter the lottery system online, selecting just one city they are interested in attending.

The 2026 Banana Ball Ticket Lottery List is open until Oct. 31, here.

Good news, when you join the list does not affect your chance at being selected for tickets.

Also important: Joining the list does not guarantee the chance to buy tickets.

Once your entry is submitted and verified, you’ll be eligible for the random drawing to purchase tickets in your selected city.

How much are tickets to 'Banana ball' baseball games?

Ticket prices start at $35 when purchased directly from the bananas' official site.

Unfortunately, like many other popular tickets to sporting events and concerts, third-party sellers offer those same seats for astronomically higher prices.

Worse yet, those could be completely phony ticket listings, so the league stresses not trying your luck.

"Please use extreme caution if you choose to pursue tickets from these sources," the Savannah Bananas have warned.

Children three years old and under do not need their own ticket, "as long as they sit on someone’s lap during the game."

For those selected through the lottery drawing, there is a ticket purchase limit of five per person.

There is a line on the lottery entry web form for asking about group sales — so follow those prompts if that's something you're looking for.

Banana ball games in NY, PA

Lakewood is the only New Jersey stadium hosting Banana ball this upcoming season.

The Savannah Bananas and Party Animals are also returning across the Hudson River to playing in New York at Yankees Stadium on April 25 and 26.

There are also two ballparks in Pennsylvania hosting Banana ball in 2026.

On May 22 and 23 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the Firefighters take on the Loco Beach Coconuts at PNC Field.

The same two teams face off Aug. 7 and 8 in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania at Coca Cola Park.

So, fans looking for a chance to attend a game in more than one host city need to divide and conquer in their entries.

Play ball NJ: New Jersey baseball pros to watch in the MLB A fair amount of New Jersey born baseball players have made it to the majors. Heading into 2025, these MLB pros all have NJ roots. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

55 pro baseball players from NJ Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba, Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom