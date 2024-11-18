New online gift shop fulfills needy NJ kids’ holiday wishes

🎅 A new e-commerce option from USPS makes gift fulfillment easy

USPS teamed up with Toys "R" Us to launch program

It's for letter adopters looking to fulfill a needy child's holiday wish

It’s that time of year to start holiday shopping and ship those packages so they get to their destinations on time. It’s even more rewarding when those gifts are for those in need.

But let’s face it. Standing in long lines at the post office with a slew of boxes of bags can bring out the Grinch in all of us, right?

So, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has announced the debut of an online e-commerce catalog for gift fulfillment that makes it easy to shop for and ship.

Santa’s Gift Shoppe is an online option developed exclusively for USPS Operation Santa letter adopters.

The USPS partnered with Toys "R" Us just in time for the program’s first day of letter adoption.

What is the letter adoption program?

Since its inception 112 years ago, USPS Operation Santa has allowed the public to adopt letters to Santa written by children and their families. Participants can shop for gifts and mail them by choosing a letter, bringing joy to others who desperately need it during the holiday season.

How does Santa’s Gift Shoppe work?

The launch of the e-commerce site coincides with the first day of the letter adoption for the program’s 2024 season, which is Nov. 18.

Supporters can visit the official USPS Operation Santa website to browse letters, choose a child’s wish to fulfill, and benefit from the enhanced shopping and shipping options available.

The new site makes it easier for participants to shop for gifts and ship them from the comfort of their homes with just one click.

The online catalog has a wide selection of toys and gifts from Toys "R" Us, allowing letter adopters to choose something special for each letter writer. USPS is urging those that participate to place orders as soon as possible to help families plan ahead, Santa's Gift Shoppe closes on Dec. 16.

Once a gift is purchased, all packaging and shipping will be handled for you. Free shipping is offered on orders over $49.

You can order through the catalog, ship a package on your own, or do both. It's up to you. But if you decide you're not able to answer a letter, please cancel it as soon as possible so someone else can adopt that letter.

"USPS Operation Santa has connected communities through holiday goodwill for over a century. This year, through our collaboration with Toys "R" Us, we’re thrilled to bring an easier way for generous people to make a difference. With the launch of this new e-commerce platform, we’re making it simpler than ever to help fulfill wishes and spread holiday joy,” said USPS Marketing Vice President Sheila Homan.

Future plans

The introduction of Santa’s Gift Shoppe marks the first of what the Postal Service hopes to be several collaborations in expanding its online catalog to include clothing, shoes, books, and more, USPS said.

If you’d like to know more about the program, USPS Operation Santa will be featured in a new season of “Dear Santa, The Series,” debuting on Nov. 24 on all ABC-owned TV stations, and streaming on Hulu beginning Nov. 29.

The series gives a behind-the-scenes look at the impact of the program, showcasing real stories of letters answered and wishes fulfilled.

