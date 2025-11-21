It was Santa’s birthday party at Bridgewater Commons, and the big holiday tradition kicked off another jammed-packed holiday season at Bridgewater Commons.

Five weeks of celebration

The big party was the start of five weeks filled with music, dancing, live performances, pet-friendly events, meet and greet with fairytale characters, and of course, photos and visits with the Jolly Ole Elf himself, Santa Claus.

Bridgewater Commons partners with The Salvation Army

I was happy to hear that Bridgewater Commons has partnered with The Salvation Army for two incredibly special charitable gestures. The Salvation Army Angel Tree will help provide Christmas gifts for children and seniors in need. The Angel Tree Program provides clothing and toys to over one million children each year. This is a wonderful holiday gift that will not go unnoticed.

The Salvation Army’s Kick Kettle Event will happen at Bridgewater Commons from 12noon to 3:00 pm on Saturday, Nov. 22. This day marks the start of the Red Kettle Campaign and will offer live performances by the Salvation Army Brass Band, arts and crafts, photos with the Salvation Army Sheldy, and more.

The Salvation Army began its pilgrimage in England in 1852 and is now active in over 100 countries in every corner of the world.

Bridgewater Commons is your holiday shopping destination

This holiday season will be festive at Bridgewater Commons, which is conveniently located along the I-287 corridor at the intersections of Routes 22 and 202/206 in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

You can get plenty of holiday shopping done with more than 1.2 million square feet of shopping center. Bridgewater Commons has over 150 retailers, restaurants, and convenient service brands to serve your shopping needs.

For more information on Bridgewater Commons please follow the link!

For more information on The Salvation Army Angel Tree please follow this link!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

