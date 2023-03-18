Look: Sand cliffs that are 15 feet tall in North Wildwood

A reader/listener has brought this important issue to our attention and we want to share it with as many people as possible.

North Wildwood, New Jersey has a significant beach erosion issue that you don’t see every day.

They are facing beach sand cliffs that are 15 feet high.

Photos by PJ Hondros are compelling. Here are a few of PJ’s amazing photos that tell the story much better than any words we can write.

PJ Hondros Photo via North Wildwood Coastal Processes Facebook Page.

PJ Hondros photo via North Wildwood Coastal Processes Facebook Page.

PJ Hondros photo via North Wildwood Coastal Processes Facebook Page.

About this current situation, Hondros wrote on Facebook:

“Here's a picture I took of 15th Avenue facing south yesterday at low tide. That bayberry bush you see teetering on the edge has since been consumed by the ocean, while erosion has progressed another few feet into the dunes.”

“Considering we didn't even reach a minor flood stage during last night's high tide, seeing this level of erosion during such a minor event is concerning. I would hate to think what would happen if we got hit by a long-duration moderate storm,” wrote Hondros.

The challenge for North Wildwood and all coastal communities is that state of New Jersey will not allow municipalities to move beach sand that collects unevenly … or, make any repairs to beach erosion.

Ocean City, Ventnor City, and many municipalities are facing similar problems.

Between the various dunes and other erosion obstacles, something must be done to help these communities.

Hondros also shared that “Part of the 15th Avenue access ramp became more exposed after last night's high tide. Roughly one to two feet of dune eroded along this stretch,” wrote Hondros.

