Sam’s Club offering ridiculously low membership fee but not everyone in NJ is happy

While Costco is forcing you to buy a membership in order to buy their gas, Sam's Club is offering to sell you a membership for just $8.

You have to buy it in person this week, according to a statement released by their company. If you already have a Sam's Club membership, nevermind.

The Fourth of July promotion is a $37 saving, or more than 75% from their regular membership of $45. The $8 memberships are limited to one person, won’t be available past Sunday, June 26, and are redeemable at in-person locations.

The $8 deal does not include a “Plus” membership, which includes free shipping and pharmacy discounts.

The deal is not being met with joy from existing Sam's Club members, and in my opinion, as a member who was told at the register that his $100 membership had expired and embarrassingly had to put things back in front of others waiting in line, they're absolutely right.

It's long been my belief that if you're offering a promotion for new business, then you need to do something for existing customers. It's not fair that those who paid the price of admission should be screwed out of the savings offered to new members.

AT&T offers both new and existing customers the same deals on new smartphones. While membership has its privileges, getting screwed by new membership drives shouldn't be one of them.

I get the idea that you're offering a discount to get new members but at the same time, there should be some kind of similar savings for those who are already in, perhaps a discount on the renewal when the time comes, or something.

Sam's Club has 7 locations throughout New Jersey in Cinnaminson, Edison, Freehold, Pleasantville, Secaucus, Williamstown, and Woodbury.

