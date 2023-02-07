Salute! New Jersey’s best and coolest dive bars as picked by you

We all know New Jersey has some of the friendliest bars in the world, many of which you can find right here. But what about dive bars, and what exactly is a "dive bar"?

From fizzcorp.com, “According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the colloquial use of the word 'dive' to describe a 'drinking den' or 'other disreputable place of the resort' comes from the fact that these types of establishments were originally housed in cellars or basements, into which frequenters may 'dive' without observation.”

For me, there's a certain intimacy to a dive bar. There's an allegiance that their patrons have to a place where they can be most comfortable drinking. They're drinking among friends, and, after a while, those friends become like family. There's a camaraderie that exists among those who drink at a dive bar that's more real than those who go to glitz places just to be seen.

Based on that I asked my listeners and social media following, "Where are the coolest and friendliest dive bars in New Jersey?"

Tir Na Nog- Real Irish Pub (Photo: Google Maps) Tir Na Nog- Real Irish Pub (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Tir Na Nog on the Trenton/Hamilton border. Lots of good fun

Thomas Thomi Hawk Hickey

Jay's Elbow Room (Photo: Google Maps) Jay's Elbow Room (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Jay's Elbow Room in Maple Shade

John Hamer

Kim Marie's Eat n Drink Away (Photo: Google Maps) Kim Marie's Eat n Drink Away (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Kim Marie’s in Asbury Park, Georgie’s in AP. The foods not bad either!

Nini Grace

Miracle Pub (Photo: Google Maps) Miracle Pub (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Miracle Pub Toms River

Giulio Poli

Jesters Restaraunt & Pub (Photo: Google Maps) Jesters Restaraunt & Pub (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Jesters Dive Bar Jesters Dive Bar in Rio Grande

Astor Bar & Grill (Photo: Google Maps) Astor Bar & Grill (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Astor Bar Jersey City

Suzy Rose Yengo

Ivy Inn (Photo: Google Maps) Ivy Inn (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Ivy Inn Princeton

Pat McCloskey

