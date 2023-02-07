Salute! New Jersey’s best and coolest dive bars as picked by you
We all know New Jersey has some of the friendliest bars in the world, many of which you can find right here. But what about dive bars, and what exactly is a "dive bar"?
From fizzcorp.com, “According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the colloquial use of the word 'dive' to describe a 'drinking den' or 'other disreputable place of the resort' comes from the fact that these types of establishments were originally housed in cellars or basements, into which frequenters may 'dive' without observation.”
For me, there's a certain intimacy to a dive bar. There's an allegiance that their patrons have to a place where they can be most comfortable drinking. They're drinking among friends, and, after a while, those friends become like family. There's a camaraderie that exists among those who drink at a dive bar that's more real than those who go to glitz places just to be seen.
Based on that I asked my listeners and social media following, "Where are the coolest and friendliest dive bars in New Jersey?"
Tir Na Nog on the Trenton/Hamilton border. Lots of good fun
Thomas Thomi Hawk Hickey
Jay's Elbow Room in Maple Shade
John Hamer
Kim Marie’s in Asbury Park, Georgie’s in AP. The foods not bad either!
Nini Grace
Miracle Pub Toms River
Giulio Poli
Jesters Dive Bar Jesters Dive Bar in Rio Grande
Astor Bar Jersey City
Suzy Rose Yengo
Ivy Inn Princeton
Pat McCloskey
