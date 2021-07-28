SALEM — Police are looking for the parents of two little girls who were wandering the street in the middle of the night.

Heaven, 3, and Tinka, 6, were on Walnut Street around 3 a.m. Police took them to headquarters.

Police Chief John Pelura III posted their pictures on his Facebook page. He told New Jersey 101.5 that the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency took them into custody at dawn.

"They seem in good health and spirits," Pelura said.

Tinka, a girl found wandering on a Salem road at 3 a.m (Chief John Pelura III)

Heaven, a girl found wandering on a Salem road at 3 a.m (Chief John Pelura III)

The girls may be cousins with mothers named Nicole and Jasmine and fathers named Troy and Quan, according to Pelura. He said the girls weren't sure of where they lived, only that their home is blue or white.

Heaven was wearing a white shirt, tan leggings and mismatched tan and pink slippers. Tinka was wearing a blue shirt with a pink flower, blue leggings and Minnie Mouse slippers.

Pelura asked anyone who has information about the girls to call 856-935-0057.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

