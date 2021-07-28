No criminal charges for NJ parents of little girls found in street at 3 a.m.

SALEM — Police are not filing criminal charges against the parents of two little girls found wandering the street in the middle of the night on Wednesday.

The two 3- and 6-year-old cousins, were taken to Salem police headquarters and their pictures were posted on Facebook by police Chief John Pelura III, who asked for help identifying the girls' parents.

The state Division of Child Protection and Permanency was notified.

Pelura said the girls did not know if they were sisters or cousins. They also did not know their address, only that they lived in a house that was white or blue.

"They seem in good health and spirits," Pelura said Wednesday morning.

The father of one of the girls contacted police around 9 a.m., reporting the girls as missing, which led to all parents being notified.

"It looks like this may have been an oversight," Peura said. "There doesn't appear to be anything criminal. It's in the hands of DCPP now."

The DCPP on Wednesday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

