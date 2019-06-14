Sage marinated pork loin and grilled apples – Foodie Friday

Pork loin is one of my favorite cuts of meat to do on the grill. It cooks quickly, and as long as you don’t overcook it, it comes out moist and delicious. With fresh sage in abundance from our herb garden, Henry and I want to introduce you to one of our favorite ways to cook pork.

The sage is the main ingredient to a simple marinade that infuses great flavor into the meat. The marinade time is minimum, only a couple hours, but you could leave it in the fridge overnight if you have the time.

We’re also going to grill some apples that are a perfect accompaniment to the savory of the pork. When choosing the apples to grill, make sure you get an apple that is firm. If it’s something you would use in a pie, it’s a good apple for grilling. I’m using Honey Crisp apples, but you could use Granny Smith as well.

I’m also coating these apples with a bit of sugar to aid in caramelization on the grill, but you could omit the sugar if you want to save a few calories.

Your shopping list is below, then watch the video to see how the dish is prepared!

Shopping List:

2 pork tenderloins

1/2 cup olive oil (divided)

2 tsp. lemon zest

1/2 cup chopped fresh sage (divided)

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp. sea salt

4 Honey Crisp apples

2 tbsp. olive oil

2 tbsp. granulated sugar