Sad that NJ must think about protecting interracial marriage (Opinion)

If a black man falls in love with a white woman, or a Latina finds a white person or a black person or an Asian person to be their soulmate, the world should be pretty used to it by now. So it’s particularly sad that Assembly bill 4939 even needs to exist. After all, this whole ridiculous matter of not allowing different races to marry was settled long ago by the United States Supreme Court.

A4939 has been sent to the governor’s desk and you can bet he’ll sign it. It basically makes certain that should SCOTUS overturn a landmark ruling on interracial marriage that the state right will be protected here in Jersey.

Why could that even happen?

Because half a century ago when Loving v. Virginia went before the Supreme Court, it was unanimously decided under the 14th Amendment that interracial couples had the right to marry. That’s the same equal protection clause that says no state could “deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws” that Roe v Wade was protected under, and after decades of settled law Roe v. Wade was overturned. Many are worried the same could happen to things like gay marriage, and in this case, interracial marriage.

Tero Vesalainen Tero Vesalainen loading...

New Jersey Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz explains:

The Dobbs Decision not only gutted Roe v. Wade, but also opened the door for the court to reconsider various other decisions recognizing fundamental rights under the U.S. Constitution. While it should not be a question that interracial marriage is a fundamental right, this legislation will safeguard our residents, should the US Supreme Court strike down Loving v. Virginia. This bill reaffirms our strongly-rooted belief that love is love and people have a right to marry who they want, regardless of their race.

Could something so absurd really happen? Yes. Remember, while not specifically mentioning Loving v. Virginia, it was Justice Clarence Thomas who urged SCOTUS to revisit other precedents like same-sex marriage and access to birth control.

Clarence Thomas AP loading...

I think you’d have to be the most pathetic knuckle-dragging racist redneck in the world to call marriage between different races illegitimate. The Lovings were actually arrested in Virginia for being “illegally” married. When police stormed their home as they lay in their bed it was hoped they’d be caught having sex because interracial sex was also illegal in Virginia.

When the case went against them in Virginia, the county judge in issuing his decision said:

Almighty God created the races white, black, yellow, malay and red, and he placed them on separate continents. And but for the interference with his arrangement there would be no cause for such marriages. The fact that he separated the races shows that he did not intend for the races to mix.

Wow. Sometimes there’s no hate like Christian love.

Weird things NJ taxes - and some they don't In general, New Jersey assesses a 6.625% Sales Tax on sales of most tangible personal property, specified digital products, and certain services unless specifically exempt under New Jersey law. However, the way the sales tax is applied in New Jersey sometimes just doesn't make sense. New Jersey puts out an itemized list for retailers that spells out what is, and what is not, taxed. Perhaps because this is New Jersey, there are some bizarre and seemingly contradictory listings.

Top 20 highest average property tax bills in NJ for 2022 Based on the average residential property tax bill for each town in New Jersey in 2022, these are the 20 highest.

Top 20 lowest property tax towns in NJ in 2022 In descending order, these 20 towns had the lowest average property tax bills in 2022.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.