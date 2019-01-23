S. Brunswick PD helps our Meteorologist in the freezing cold

It's a situation that you don't want to find yourself. Broken down car, frigid temperatures and stopped on a New Jersey roadway at 2:30 in the morning.

That's just what happened to our Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow on Monday as he made his way to deliver the weather for our listeners. Dan shared the story with me on the morning show and we thought it would be highly appropriate to recognize the South Brunswick Police Officer who stopped and got out of his patrol car to make sure Dan was OK.

I know that so many people call this "routine", but there is nothing routing about stopping and checking on a broken down car in the early morning hours. Police officers have been struck and killed stopping to help motorist, investigating crash scenes and ticketing speeders.

Dan did not get the officers names and knowing police officers, he'd likely just tell us he was doing his job. So for this week's #BlueFriday, which we presented on Wednesday because Dan is out Friday, we're honoring the entire South Brunswick PD.

Thank you to all the men and women who put on the uniform every day to keep a great New Jersey community safe. We appreciate your honor, sense of duty and commitment to serve the public. And we know that there is no such thing as a routine traffic stop.

