Once every two years, golf has its greatest event. This year, it's happening not far from New Jersey.

The Ryder Cup is coming to Bethpage Black in New York this weekend.

For those that don't know, the Ryder Cup is an event that pits the United States against Europe. The first official event took place in 1927. The 12 best players from the United States go up against the 12 best European players.

SEE MORE: The number one reason we should be able to pump our own gas in NJ

Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) loading...

The United States leads in the all-time series 27-15-2 (in the event of a tie, the team that last won retains the cup), but Europe has been dominant since the turn of the century.

Since 2000, Europe has won eight of the eleven Ryder Cups. They have not won on American soil, though, since 2012. The event alternates who's home every two years. In 2023, it was played in Rome, and this year it will be in New York.

On paper, the United States has the better team and should win, but that feels like the story every year and Europe finds a way to win.

It runs from Friday the 26th to Sunday the 28th.

2025 Ryder Cup coming this weekend Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

These are the best NJ high schools for sports Stacker put together a list of the best high schools for sports across New Jersey — using data from Niche that included sports championships, family surveys, student enrollment, athletic participation rate and sports options. Here's the top 25. Gallery Credit: Stacker