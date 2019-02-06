Rutgers women’s basketball player arrested in domestic violence incident

NEW BRUNSWICK — A member of the Rutgers women's basketball team was arrested in connection with a domestic violence incident and suspended from the team.

Rutgers Police told the Asbury Park Press that senior Caitlin Jenkins, a forward from Shreveport, Louisiana, was charged and released with simple assault and criminal mischief on Saturday for the incident in New Brunswick.

A spokesperson for Rutgers athletics confirmed the report for New Jersey 101.5 but would not disclose any details about the incident.

In the recap of the team's loss to Minnesota on Sunday, it was noted by the team that Jenkins was "suspended indefinitely for a violation of team policy."

A spokesman for Rutgers did not immediately return a message.

Jenkins is the second New Jersey college basketball player to be arrested this season. Devin Cannady was suspended from the Princeton University men's basketball team in January after throwing a punch at a campus police officer and being arrested following a confrontation at a Wawa store. Cannady was indefinitely suspended from the team.

