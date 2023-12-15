House fire displaces 16 Rutgers students in New Brunswick, NJ

🔥The house is located two blocks from Rutgers College Avenue campus

🔥The roof of the two story brick house partially collapsed

🔥The fire had been burning for some time before residents were aware

NEW BRUNSWICK — Smoke detectors are being credited for helping over a dozen Rutgers students escape a fire Friday morning.

New Brunswick Fire Chief William Borke told News 12 that the fire in the two-story brick house on Huntington Street in New Brunswick was well involved by the time firefighters arrived.

The 16 students who live in four apartments didn't realize the fire was burning above them in the attic, according to the chief.

"Sometimes when it's in the attic it takes awhile for the smoke to bank down to the second floor and activate the detectors," Borke said, adding the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Helicopter video showed much of the roof was collapsed by the fire.

First day of finals

The house is located two blocks from Rutgers College Avenue campus and is not university property.

In a statement, Rutgers Spokeswoman Megan Schumann said the students are safe and have been provided shelter on campus.

Friday was the first day of fall semester final exams at Rutgers.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Humorous Signs Return to New Jersey Highways Humorous and sometimes snarky safety messages made their return to New Jersey highways during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti told Fox Philadelphia they've dialed back the snark in this year's messages to keep the Federal Highway Administration satisfied that they are not distracting. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in the past two years There have been a number of educators, coaches and private teachers facing criminal charges for sexual offenses around New Jersey, between 2023 and 2022 alone. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt