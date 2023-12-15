House fire displaces 16 Rutgers students in New Brunswick, NJ
🔥The house is located two blocks from Rutgers College Avenue campus
🔥The roof of the two story brick house partially collapsed
🔥The fire had been burning for some time before residents were aware
NEW BRUNSWICK — Smoke detectors are being credited for helping over a dozen Rutgers students escape a fire Friday morning.
New Brunswick Fire Chief William Borke told News 12 that the fire in the two-story brick house on Huntington Street in New Brunswick was well involved by the time firefighters arrived.
The 16 students who live in four apartments didn't realize the fire was burning above them in the attic, according to the chief.
"Sometimes when it's in the attic it takes awhile for the smoke to bank down to the second floor and activate the detectors," Borke said, adding the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Helicopter video showed much of the roof was collapsed by the fire.
First day of finals
The house is located two blocks from Rutgers College Avenue campus and is not university property.
In a statement, Rutgers Spokeswoman Megan Schumann said the students are safe and have been provided shelter on campus.
Friday was the first day of fall semester final exams at Rutgers.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Humorous Signs Return to New Jersey Highways
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in the past two years
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Christmas snow - When it's happened, and the 2023 odds for NJ
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant